For an Iowa bookstore, the economy feels almost "normal" again

The last year has felt "as close to normal" at Beaverdale Books in Des Moines, Iowa, since COVID-19 forced the store to close for 13 months in 2020-21, says Hunter Gillum, co-owner of the bookstore.

Why it matters: As the GOP presidential candidates make their last push to win the Iowa caucuses, all of them are arguing that Democratic policies have been poor for the economy.

But Beaverdale Books is among 64% of other U.S. small businesses that say their operations are in good health, according to Q4 results from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The store prepped for the worst "doom and gloom" in 2023 and has been pleasantly surprised on the other side, Gillum says.

Zoom in: For Gillum's business, at least, things have been good this last year for the established independent bookstore.

"The worst outcomes" of things didn't churn out this last year, like a potential UPS strike, Gillum says.

Rent at their one-suite business did not increase. The cost of office supplies went up, but not much. They're steadily raising wages for their six part-time employees to $15 an hour.

Between the lines: For consumers, paperback book prices have only marginally increased by $1, which hasn't deterred customers, Gillum says.

Hardcover books have experienced a larger price jump, averaging $30 or more, while high-demand titles like Barbara Streisand's memoir can be listed at $40 or above.

Customers are still buying hardcopies, but they're purchasing less during their visits, he says.

What's next: A big thing they were able to bring back in 2023 were events, including a popular "Banned Books Festival" last October.