Carta's exit from the startup stock trading business ended one of co-founder Henry Ward's early visions for the company, but it's unlikely to affect its valuation or investor expectations.

Why it matters: Building out its secondaries marketplace — dubbed CartaX — has been a bumpy road.

Catch up quick: Carta announced the move Monday, after a weekend-long controversy over its ability to access customer cap table data.

On Jan. 5, Linear CEO Karri Saarinen posted on X that one of his very under-the-radar investors had received an email from a Carta employee, pitching a sale of their shares.

CEO Ward eventually admitted that the company had made some mistakes.

But by Monday evening, Carta announced it would be getting out of secondary stock trading to avoid any appearance of impropriety (the firm will still facilitate company-initiated tenders).

The big picture: For most of its existence, Carta has been known for its widely used cap table management software for startups.

It's expanded to adjacent business lines, like fund administration and 409a company valuations, taking advantage of a flywheel effect.

Eventually it began building CartaX, which it hoped would fulfill its original vision of becoming the "Nasdaq for private markets."

Zooming in: Carta touted the exchange as the future of the company, with Ward telling the Financial Times in May 2020 that "If CartaX wins, in 10 years there won't be a NYSE or a Nasdaq."

It quietly acquired Australia-based MarketGrid to help build its marketplace tech. It also hired a few employees from stock exchange IEX.

Yes, but: CartaX faced bumps in the road.

In spring 2019, longtime customer Slack jumped to Etrade just two months before its direct listing, after repeated unfulfilled promises that a rudimentary CartaX product could capture secondary trade data.

Notably: The model didn't gain significant traction, generating about $3 million in annual revenue, per recent figures shared by Ward.

That's less than 1% of its annual revenue of about $373 million.

Meanwhile, as the Carta controversy unfolded over last weekend, it didn't take long for Silicon Valley denizens to start discussing — and promoting — alternative cap table options.

Carta is the market leader in that software category, but it's not the only player. Here's how the fallout has impacted some companies:

AngelList:

The company says it's seeing a 7x increase in demand from Carta companies looking to switch.

On Tuesday, the company announced it would waive fees for customers switching from Carta, for however long they have left on their subscription.

"Over 1,000 startups have moved from Carta to AngelList since we launched cap tables, so I think companies like our plan," AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli posted on X on Thursday.

Pulley:

By Monday, the company had seen a 5x uptick in traffic to its website.

"The interest over the weekend has actually grown — we have 8x the number of demos we normally have," Pulley co-founder Yin Wu told Axios via email Thursday. "Many of these conversations are with later-stage companies that value data privacy and security."

Like AngelList, Pulley is waiving its fees for Carta customers so they aren't paying double.

Fidelity/Shoobx:

The company didn't provide Axios with any information about how the past week has been going, but it has been sending out marketing emails asking recipients if they're looking for a new cap table provider.… 👀

What we're watching: Whether Carta's valuation will suffer.

While CartaX was certainly a shiny part of the company's pitch, sources tell Axios that that wasn't what it staked its whole future and valuation on.

"It was always the cherry on top," says one longtime investor.

However, Ward predicted in 2020 that "the exchange could represent four-fifths of Carta's value in the next five to 10 years."

Now it will have to figure out how to keep growing beyond its flagship cap table and fund administration businesses.

The bottom line: CartaX turned out to be more of a moonshot than a slam dunk.