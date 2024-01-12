Share on email (opens in new window)

The Kauffman Fellows program has named Fernando Fabre as its new CEO.

Why it matters: The program has become sought after by venture investors, especially emerging managers.

Established in 1994 as part of the Kauffman Foundation, the program is a nonprofit financed through both tuition fees (currently $80,000) and its endowment, which provides some scholarships.

The two-year program identifies and provides education and mentoring to developing venture capital leaders, with a focus on diversity.

Alumni include partners at Kleiner Perkins, Venrock, and Sequoia Capital, as well as from firms outside the U.S.

What they're saying: "We have more applications now than in the past," Fabre tells Axios of the market downturn's impact.

Yes, but: Programming needs to keep up with the times, says Fabre.

Emerging managers will need more guidance to navigate the tougher fundraising environment.

More broadly, VCs need to refocus on the core investing practices now that cash isn't free flowing, he adds.

What's next: Fabre tells Axios that an updated scholarship program will be unveiled in the coming months to better address affordability.

Catch up quick: Fabre participated in the program from 2009 to 2011, and most recently joined venture firm MatterScale Ventures as a managing partner.

From 2011 to 2018, he was president of entrepreneurship organization Endeavor Global.

Fabre tells Axios he will stay as general partner of MatterScale's Fund 1, and keep his board and advisory seats, but he will no longer be a member of the management company and won't be joining any new funds or SPVs.

Of note: Jeff Harbach, who was CEO since 2016, plans to take a sabbatical, "exploring various pursuits ranging from health and mindfulness to coaching and AI, each in one-month sprints," per a LinkedIn post.