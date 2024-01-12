1 hour ago - Business
How to watch Miss America on Sunday
"Miss America," once a network TV staple, can be watched Sunday via a free stream at watchmissamerica.com.
Why it matters: The final rounds of the 51-women competition will not be available for viewing on TV or other streaming services.
How to watch: Finals are 7pm ET Sunday at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.
The winner will be awarded $50,000 in tuition scholarships.
Flashback: Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stance, was crowned Miss America in 2023.
- Miss New York, Taryn Delaine Smith, was first runner-up and Avere Bishop, the first Asian American Miss Texas in pageant history, was second runner-up.
View the full list of delegates for this year's competition here.