1 hour ago - Business

How to watch Miss America on Sunday

headshot

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

"Miss America," once a network TV staple, can be watched Sunday via a free stream at watchmissamerica.com.

Why it matters: The final rounds of the 51-women competition will not be available for viewing on TV or other streaming services.

How to watch: Finals are 7pm ET Sunday at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.

The winner will be awarded $50,000 in tuition scholarships.

Flashback: Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stance, was crowned Miss America in 2023.

  • Miss New York, Taryn Delaine Smith, was first runner-up and Avere Bishop, the first Asian American Miss Texas in pageant history, was second runner-up.

View the full list of delegates for this year's competition here.

