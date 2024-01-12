Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke attends the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

"Miss America," once a network TV staple, can be watched Sunday via a free stream at watchmissamerica.com.

Why it matters: The final rounds of the 51-women competition will not be available for viewing on TV or other streaming services.

How to watch: Finals are 7pm ET Sunday at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida.

The winner will be awarded $50,000 in tuition scholarships.

Flashback: Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stance, was crowned Miss America in 2023.

Miss New York, Taryn Delaine Smith, was first runner-up and Avere Bishop, the first Asian American Miss Texas in pageant history, was second runner-up.

View the full list of delegates for this year's competition here.