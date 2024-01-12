Genesis Trading settles with NY regulator, loses BitLicense
The New York Department of Financial Services on Friday announced a settlement with Genesis Global Trading over its compliance program.
Driving the news: Under the accord, Genesis Trading will pay an $8 million fine and lose its BitLicense, the state's authorization for virtual currency companies.
What they're saying: "Genesis Global Trading's failure to maintain a functional compliance program demonstrated a disregard for the Department's regulatory requirements and exposed the company and its customers to potential threats," Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement.
- Genesis Trading served the liquidity needs of institutional customers. It shut down in September.
Be smart: Genesis Trading is a separate company from Genesis Global Capital. This settlement is unrelated to other matters before the state regarding its involvement in the Earn program at crypto exchange Gemini.
- Its BitLicense dates to 2018.
Details: The consent order from the agency indicates that it first found fault with practices at Genesis in a review that ended in 2019.
- A subsequent review, ending in 2022, found that little had been done to address those deficiencies, despite significant growth.
- The first issue cited by NYDFS concerned the robustness of the firms anti-money laundering controls. It also detailed issues with consumer protection, cybersecurity and its reporting, both to its board and the regulator.