Genesis Trading settles with NY regulator, loses BitLicense

A woman listens to another speaker during a hearing in an official capacity.

Adrienne Harris, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, during a Senate hearing in Washington. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The New York Department of Financial Services on Friday announced a settlement with Genesis Global Trading over its compliance program.

Driving the news: Under the accord, Genesis Trading will pay an $8 million fine and lose its BitLicense, the state's authorization for virtual currency companies.

What they're saying: "Genesis Global Trading's failure to maintain a functional compliance program demonstrated a disregard for the Department's regulatory requirements and exposed the company and its customers to potential threats," Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement.

  • Genesis Trading served the liquidity needs of institutional customers. It shut down in September.

Be smart: Genesis Trading is a separate company from Genesis Global Capital. This settlement is unrelated to other matters before the state regarding its involvement in the Earn program at crypto exchange Gemini.

  • Its BitLicense dates to 2018.

Details: The consent order from the agency indicates that it first found fault with practices at Genesis in a review that ended in 2019.

  • A subsequent review, ending in 2022, found that little had been done to address those deficiencies, despite significant growth.
  • The first issue cited by NYDFS concerned the robustness of the firms anti-money laundering controls. It also detailed issues with consumer protection, cybersecurity and its reporting, both to its board and the regulator.
