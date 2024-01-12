Banks say goodbyes to recent profit driver

Share on email (opens in new window)

A big profit driver for the big banks is expected to subside in 2024.

Why it matters: Soaring interest rates boosted the amount of money banks received from loan interest payments for much of 2023.

Between the lines: Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase executives told investors Friday that they expect a decline in so-called net interest income, the difference they earn from loans compared to what they pay out on deposits.

That provided a $250 billion haul for the four biggest banks last year, up $80 billion from two years earlier, according to Bloomberg.

Zoom in: The decline will stem from long-term interest rate cuts — which help determine interest rates on bank loans — amid expectations of easier Fed policy later this year.

JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said the bank is projecting six Fed rate cuts this year.

"Lower rates will decrease NII," Barnum said on an earnings call.

Wells Fargo CFO Michael Santomassimo projected a 7% to 9% decrease in net interest income for the bank.

Of note: Banks aren't worrying about their balance sheets. They've built up what Dimon called a "staggering" capacity to absorb losses — estimated at $514 billion in JPMorgan's case, according to Dimon.

Yes, but: Not all big banks are flourishing.