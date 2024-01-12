Banks say goodbyes to recent profit driver
A big profit driver for the big banks is expected to subside in 2024.
Why it matters: Soaring interest rates boosted the amount of money banks received from loan interest payments for much of 2023.
Between the lines: Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase executives told investors Friday that they expect a decline in so-called net interest income, the difference they earn from loans compared to what they pay out on deposits.
- That provided a $250 billion haul for the four biggest banks last year, up $80 billion from two years earlier, according to Bloomberg.
Zoom in: The decline will stem from long-term interest rate cuts — which help determine interest rates on bank loans — amid expectations of easier Fed policy later this year.
- JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum said the bank is projecting six Fed rate cuts this year.
- "Lower rates will decrease NII," Barnum said on an earnings call.
- Wells Fargo CFO Michael Santomassimo projected a 7% to 9% decrease in net interest income for the bank.
Of note: Banks aren't worrying about their balance sheets. They've built up what Dimon called a "staggering" capacity to absorb losses — estimated at $514 billion in JPMorgan's case, according to Dimon.
Yes, but: Not all big banks are flourishing.
- Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said Friday that the bank will shed about 20,000 positions through 2026 as it continues to restructure its operations.
- Citi reported a net loss of $1.84 billion in the fourth quarter.