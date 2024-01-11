Skip to main content
Prequels, sequels, remakes among 2024's most anticipated movies

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya promoting"Dune: Part Two" at CinemaCon. Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage

"Dune: Part Two," "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Argylle" are the most anticipated movies of 2024, according to IMDb.

How it works: IMDb based its determination on the page views each movie received in 2023.

  • IMDb received over 250 million monthly visitors last year.

What they're saying: Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer, says "fans are particularly excited for new chapters and reimagined versions of beloved stories and series."

Here is a list of the 10 most anticipated titles:

"Dune: Part Two"

  • Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, will unite with Chani, played by Zendaya, and the Fremen to fight against House Harkonnen in the follow-up to the 2021 film that grossed over $402 million worldwide.

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

  • The sequel to the 2019 film "Joker" will return both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as Harley Quinn, to the big screen.

" Argylle"

  • When the espionage novels of author Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, start to mirror the events of a spy organization, she is pulled into a global mission. The film stars Dua Lipa, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara and others.

"Beetlejuice 2"

  • The 1988 film "Beetlejuice" by Tim Burton gets a sequel starring Jenna Ortega from Netflix's "Wednesday," Willem Dafoe, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

  • With an estimated budget of $168 million, the film is the story of Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, before meeting Mad Max.

"Deadpool 3"

  • The Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, is making an appearance in the Deadpool franchise.

"Madame Web"

  • The standalone Marvel film tells the origin story of Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson.

"Mean Girls"

  • The modern take on the 2004 comedy features a mostly new cast with a few faces from the original film.

"Gladiator 2"

  • The film picks up where the 2000 action drama left off. The cast features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius.

"Kraven the Hunter"

  • The film based on the Marvel comic and set in the Spider-Man Universe features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.
