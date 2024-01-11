Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya promoting"Dune: Part Two" at CinemaCon. Photo: Greg Doherty/WireImage

"Dune: Part Two," "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Argylle" are the most anticipated movies of 2024, according to IMDb.

How it works: IMDb based its determination on the page views each movie received in 2023.

IMDb received over 250 million monthly visitors last year.

What they're saying: Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer, says "fans are particularly excited for new chapters and reimagined versions of beloved stories and series."

Here is a list of the 10 most anticipated titles:

"Dune: Part Two"

Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, will unite with Chani, played by Zendaya, and the Fremen to fight against House Harkonnen in the follow-up to the 2021 film that grossed over $402 million worldwide.

"Joker: Folie à Deux"

The sequel to the 2019 film "Joker" will return both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as Harley Quinn, to the big screen.

" Argylle"

When the espionage novels of author Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, start to mirror the events of a spy organization, she is pulled into a global mission. The film stars Dua Lipa, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara and others.

"Beetlejuice 2"

The 1988 film "Beetlejuice" by Tim Burton gets a sequel starring Jenna Ortega from Netflix's "Wednesday," Willem Dafoe, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

With an estimated budget of $168 million, the film is the story of Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, before meeting Mad Max.

"Deadpool 3"

The Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, is making an appearance in the Deadpool franchise.

"Madame Web"

The standalone Marvel film tells the origin story of Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson.

"Mean Girls"

The modern take on the 2004 comedy features a mostly new cast with a few faces from the original film.

"Gladiator 2"

The film picks up where the 2000 action drama left off. The cast features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius.

"Kraven the Hunter"