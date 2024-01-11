25 mins ago - Economy
Prequels, sequels, remakes among 2024's most anticipated movies
"Dune: Part Two," "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Argylle" are the most anticipated movies of 2024, according to IMDb.
How it works: IMDb based its determination on the page views each movie received in 2023.
- IMDb received over 250 million monthly visitors last year.
What they're saying: Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer, says "fans are particularly excited for new chapters and reimagined versions of beloved stories and series."
Here is a list of the 10 most anticipated titles:
- Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, will unite with Chani, played by Zendaya, and the Fremen to fight against House Harkonnen in the follow-up to the 2021 film that grossed over $402 million worldwide.
- The sequel to the 2019 film "Joker" will return both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as Harley Quinn, to the big screen.
" Argylle"
- When the espionage novels of author Elly Conway, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, start to mirror the events of a spy organization, she is pulled into a global mission. The film stars Dua Lipa, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara and others.
- The 1988 film "Beetlejuice" by Tim Burton gets a sequel starring Jenna Ortega from Netflix's "Wednesday," Willem Dafoe, Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.
- With an estimated budget of $168 million, the film is the story of Furiosa, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, before meeting Mad Max.
- The Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, is making an appearance in the Deadpool franchise.
- The standalone Marvel film tells the origin story of Cassandra Webb, played by Dakota Johnson.
- The modern take on the 2004 comedy features a mostly new cast with a few faces from the original film.
- The film picks up where the 2000 action drama left off. The cast features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius.
- The film based on the Marvel comic and set in the Spider-Man Universe features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.