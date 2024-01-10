YouTube tries to make it easier for you to help in a medical emergency

First things first: If there's an emergency, call 911.

But then, maybe check YouTube for quick advice on how to help, the tech giant says.

Driving the news: YouTube is launching a new feature directing users to short, step-by-step first-aid tutorials on how to deliver potentially life-saving care — such as directions on performing CPR, recognizing a heart attack or administering overdose reversal drug Narcan — before first responders arrive.

The big picture: It's the company's latest move to combat health misinformation — a problem supercharged by the pandemic — by providing high-quality, vetted information.

It also comes as policymakers are pushing for expanded access to emergency measures like Narcan and defibrillators that the general public can use but aren't familiar with.

YouTube partnered with Mass General Brigham and the Mexican Red Cross to produce content that will be pinned on the website to appear first when searched.

Previously when viewers searched for these sorts of videos, YouTube would have prioritized information from authoritative health sources, but they weren't necessarily the most helpful videos in an emergency.

Other videos in the new initiative will help viewers recognize and respond to seizures, psychosis, choking, stroke, bleeding, snake bites and poisoning.

Between the lines: It's part of a bigger shift in the health care industry seeking to empower consumers as it recognizes the most impactful events to a person's health happen outside health care settings, said Garth Graham, head of YouTube Health.

"It's not happening in our hospital setting, or in my patients' visit, because my patients might spend 15 minutes with me," Graham said. "They're out in the world. How are we a part of that exchange out in the world?"

Our thought bubble: It also seems like a natural evolution for a how-to generation already used to watching tutorials for advice on everything from how to fix your car to how to update the kitchen.