Hewlett-Packard Enterprise to buy Juniper Networks for $14 billion

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise has announced an agreement to buy Juniper Networks for around $14 billion in cash.

Why it matters IT companies are racing to remain relevant in the AI age.

Details: Juniper stockholders will receive $40 per share, which represents a 34% premium to where it traded earlier this week. The last time Juniper traded at $40 per share was in 2011.

More, per The Next Platform: "Networking represents around 20% of the cost of a modern AI cluster, and we would not be surprised to see it go higher as low latency and bandwidth become more important."