Alaska Airlines cancels all Boeing 737-9 MAX flights through Jan. 14

The Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft outside a hangar at Portland International Airport on Jan. 8. Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

Alaska Airlines announced Friday that it would cancel all flights on Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft through Sunday as it continues to deal with the fallout from an exit door that flew off one of its planes mid-flight last week.

Why it matters: The airline, which already canceled a slew of flights in the wake of the incident, said in a statement it needed more time to inspect its MAX jetliners and prepare them for a return to service.

The big picture: Canceling 737-9 MAX flights through Sunday will mean between 110 to 150 fewer flights per day for the airline, the statement noted.

"The safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority and we will only return these aircraft to service when all findings have been fully resolved and meet all FAA and Alaska's stringent standards," it added.

Worth noting: The FAA said Tuesday that Boeing was updating its instructions for inspections after receiving feedback on the initial set it issued.

The FAA will review the revised instructions after Boeing submits them.

Zoom out: United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are the only two U.S. airlines that operate Boeing 737 Max 9s, per CBS News.

United Airlines has also canceled a tranche of flights in the days after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 lost its plug door mid-flight.

A United Airlines spokesperson told Axios in an emailed statement Wednesday it canceled all 167 of its Max 9 flights that day. About 45 additional cancellations were prevented by switching to other aircraft types, they added.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout and a new statement from Alaska Airlines.