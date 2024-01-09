"You are a liar": Musk vs. Cuban DEI debate takes new turn

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mark Cuban and Elon Musk have publicly sparred in recent weeks over DEI initiatives. Their latest flashpoint: the airline industry.

The big picture: The two entrepreneurs have waded online into the growing debate in corporate America over workplace diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Cuban has defended such initiatives, while Musk has equated the term "DEI" to racism.

U.S. companies have been navigating a new frontier related to DEI, in the wake of attacks against diversity efforts. The backlash marked a reversal from the explosion in corporate DEI after George Floyd's killing pushed companies to act to address racial inequality.

Driving the news: Musk responded to a post on X Sunday that quoted Cuban saying, "DEl does not mean you dont hire on merit. Of course you hire based on merit."

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of an article from the conservative outlet Daily Wire entitled, "United Airlines says it wants 50% of pilots trained in next decade to be a woman or people of color."

entitled, "United Airlines says it wants 50% of pilots trained in next decade to be a woman or people of color." Musk responded saying, "The airline industry can't find enough qualified pilots even without insane DEI requirements!"

Cuban hit back with specifics of how the training school United Aviate Academy operates.

"BTW, looks like multiple layers of merit-based evaluations before they can fly for United," Cuban said, adding a link to the program.

Musk responded, saying, "You are a liar."

Zoom out: Airline staffing shortages led to flight delays, cancellations and lots of frustration for travelers after demand snapped back following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines raced to ready more pilots, and Alaska and United both opened flight training schools.

Between the lines: Corporate America is navigating the minefield of DEI as attacks against diversity efforts intensify, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

But for many employers, maintaining a diverse workforce where employees feel included is a key part of attracting and retaining workers (particularly in a tight labor market).

Often the anti-DEI comments comments have come from CEOs who may not understand particularly well why diversity efforts might be important to women, or Black people or any other group.

