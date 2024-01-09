Boeing 737 Max 9 planes face more delays in flying again
Revised inspection instructions mean it will take even longer before the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes are cleared to fly again after an emergency exit door flew off one of its aircrafts last week.
Driving the news: The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that Boeing would be updating its instructions for inspections after receiving feedback on the initial set of instructions issued.
Details: The FAA said it will "conduct a thorough review" after Boeing submits the revised inspection instructions.
- "The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service," the FAA said in its update.
The other side: Boeing CEO David Calhoun told employees on Tuesday that the company would first be "acknowledging our mistake" and that they would "approach it with 100% and complete transparency every step of the way," per the Wall Street Journal.
Catch up quick: Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 — a Boeing 737 Max 9 — returned to Portland International Airport shortly after takeoff this past Friday after a "plugged" emergency exit door flew off, exposing passengers to open air, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.
- The aircraft, however, landed safely without fatalities.
- Over the weekend, the FAA ordered a "temporary grounding of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft operated by U.S. airlines or in U.S. territory."
- The FAA then announced on Monday that the Boeing 737 Max 9s would remain grounded until "operators complete enhanced inspections."
