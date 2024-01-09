Pouring vast amounts of capital into generative artificial intelligence startups is existential, both to Big Tech and venture capitalists.

Why it matters: Corporate and traditional VCs may be happy to invest alongside one another, but there's also a fierce competition going on.

Driving the news: In recent weeks, reports surfaced that both OpenAI and Anthropic were raising new funding (at astronomical valuations, natch).

The big picture: In 2023, investments of more than $18 billion by Microsoft, Google and Amazon in just three companies (as of Dec. 8) represented two-thirds of the global venture investment into generative AI startups, according to data from PitchBook published by the Financial Times last month.

And that doesn't even include the investments made by Salesforce, Databricks, Nvidia and others.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies need to make sure they're on the generative AI boat — history is full of examples of incumbents that entirely missed the next technology wave and paid dearly for it.

Even these very same tech giants have been late to — or missed entirely — some recent technological shifts like mobile technology.

Be smart: The mobile era was incredibly lucrative for VCs as they seeded virtually every company that built a huge business enabled by the ubiquity of smartphones.

And yes, Apple and Google did ultimately come to run the two major app stores we have today; Meta (then Facebook) eventually caught up by acquiring Instagram, then rolling out of mobile ads.

The intrigue: A number of companies say they want to be neutral, and are raising from multiple Big Tech companies and investors.

Meanwhile: Traditional venture firms have also invested significant sums of capital into the category.

Multi-stage firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital and General Catalyst are aggressively investing in AI startups — including those building foundational models.

Some are placing various bets, others are taking a more concentrated strategy.

In some ways, it's reminiscent of the ride-hailing and scooter rental wars, for example, with big venture firms staking their bets on their preferred (or available) company.

Yes, but: There's still a chance this could all blow up.

On Dec. 27, the New York Times filed an unprecedented copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI (and Microsoft).

Investors who spoke to Axios' Dan Primack about this risk in the fall didn't seem concerned, but how this issue shakes out could have massive implications.

The bottom line: Silicon Valley loves a competition.