Pope Francis calls for global ban on surrogacy
Pope Francis on Monday called for a global ban on surrogacy and said the practice is "despicable."
Driving the news: In an address to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Francis mentioned surrogacy motherhood among a list of issues threatening peace and dignity around the world, per a readout from the Vatican.
- "I deem deplorable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother's material needs," Francis said.
- Adding that having a child should never be the "basis of a commercial contract," Francis appealed on the international community to ban the practice universally.
The big picture: Surrogacy is controversial in some parts of the world, with many countries — including Italy — banning the practice.
- This isn't the first time Francis has come out against surrogacy. In 2022, he termed it "uterus for rent" and called it inhumane, per Vatican News.
- Notably, the Vatican's doctrine office has said that children born via surrogacy can be baptized, per the New York Times.
There are two types of surrogacy — gestational or traditional — that are distinguished by how the embryo is created.
- In gestational surrogacy, the surrogate mother does not provide the egg for fertilization. In traditional surrogacy, the surrogate mother's own biological eggs are used for the fertilization process.
- Pope Francis did not draw a distinction in his remarks between the two types. He referred to the practice only generally.
Worth noting: Surrogacy often allows same-sex couples and people struggling with infertility to have children when they may not otherwise be able.
- Francis recently approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.
Zoom out: In other parts of his address on Monday, Francis mentioned the Israel-Hamas war, migration and the climate crisis.