Wilson tennis racket maker Amer Sports files for IPO

Amer Sports, a Finnish maker of Wilson tennis rackets and other sports gear, filed for an IPO that's estimated to raise more than $1 billion. Why it matters: It looks like we'll get some blockbuster IPOs in early 2024, after a molasses-drenched 2023, with Amer coming on the heels of the recent filing by KKR-backed BrightSpring Health.

Details: Amer is owned by China's Anta Sports Products. In addition to Wilson rackets, its products include Salomon ski equipment, Louisville Slugger bats, and apparel under the Arc'teryx and Atomic brands.

The company reports a $114 million net loss on $3 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2023, compared to a $104 million net loss on $2.35 billion in revenue during the year-earlier period.

Amer has over 250 physical retail locations and more than 10,000 employees.

The bottom line: Unlike other outdoor gear makers whose post-pandemic fortunes have sagged, Amer has continued growing thanks to a Greater China business that now makes up nearly 20% of revenue. But trade tensions could cause that exposure to become a double-edged ski.