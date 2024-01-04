Vivek Ramaswamy sells $33 million in Roivant stock to boost campaign

Share on email (opens in new window)

Vivek Ramaswamy sold $33 million worth of shares in the biotech company he founded, as he fights to stay competitive in the GOP presidential primary race. Why it matters: Ramaswamy will use some of the proceeds to make a "significant investment" in his campaign, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

The stock sale comes less than two weeks before the first Republican presidential nominating contest in Iowa.

The campaign has increased its budget in Iowa and New Hampshire for targeted digital and radio advertising among other investments, although has stopped TV spending.

Details: Ramaswamy sold three million shares in Roivant Sciences at $11.05 per share on Jan. 2, per an SEC filing.

He founded the biotech company and used to serve as its CEO, but no longer is considered a company insider.

He previously sold $32 million of stock last February, timed to his presidential bid kickoff. The company's stock price increased by nearly 29% between the two sales.

A source says Ramaswamy has told associates that he doesn't foresee another major sale of Roivant stock in the near future. He still holds over 50 million shares.

The big picture: Ramaswamy has been heavily self-financing his campaign.