These states have the highest rate of homelessness

Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Washington, D.C., New York and Vermont had the country's highest concentrations of people experiencing homelessness in 2023, according to a report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. By the numbers: D.C. had an estimated 4,922 people experiencing homelessness in 2023 — or 73.3 per 10,000 residents.

New York had 103,200 (52.4 per 10,000), while Vermont had 3,295 (50.9 per 10,000).

Mississippi had the lowest rate, with 982 people experiencing homelessness (3.3 per 10,000).

How it works: Every year, HUD attempts to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night — in this case, in late January 2023 — to offer a snapshot useful to policymakers, advocates, researchers and others.

The big picture: U.S. homelessness reached a record high in 2023, with about 653,100 people affected.