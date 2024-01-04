Jan 4, 2024 - Business
Scoop: Carlyle reorganizes corporate affairs, puts Meg Starr in charge
The Carlyle Group has named Meg Starr as global head of corporate affairs, a new role, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: Carlyle is one of the world's largest private equity firms, with a portfolio that touches everything from defense to health care.
Per the memo, from Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz:
"Reporting to the COO Christopher Finn, Meg will bring together the individual strengths of our Corporate Communications, Government Affairs, and Sustainability functions to ensure a coherent and coordinated global message and strategy. This is an important enhancement to our organizational design, which will give us significant leverage across our various constituents. Meg's leadership will be essential in aligning these functions to act as a unified enabler of firmwide growth and performance."
Details: Starr joined Carlyle in 2019 from Goldman Sachs, where she helped build the bank's ESG business, as a partner and global head of impact investing.
- Starr's former role leading global impact and sustainability will be shared by Steve Hatfield and Kat Neureiter.
- The new position also oversees corporate communications, which will be led by Brittany Berliner, Andrew Kenny, and Lonna Leong. Former corp comms chief Leigh Farris recently left Carlyle to become head of global communications for BlackRock.
- Stacey Dion will lead Carlyle's government affairs group.