Updated Jan 3, 2024 - Technology

X temporarily restored headlines to posts with links

The X logo is being displayed on a smartphone screen

The X logo displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

X, formerly known as Twitter, briefly brought back headlines to user posts containing links on Tuesday but appeared to revert back Wednesday.

Driving the news: X began removing news links and headlines from posts in October after Elon Musk said the new changes would "greatly improve" aesthetics on the platform.

  • After X removed headlines from posts, users needed to click the image to see the title.
  • Some critics claimed the move caused confusion by obscuring where a linked image would direct users.

The big picture: Musk promised in late November that an "upcoming release" would bring back headlines by featuring them overlaid on the image of the URL card.

  • Posts on the platform with links once again feature headlines, though they appear differently than they did before.
  • With the temporary change Tuesday, a headline appeared in small text at the bottom of the image on a URL card on a desktop.

Between the lines: The change on Tuesday did not roll out to the iOS app, and on Android headlines continue to appear under the image — the way they did before, per The Verge.

  • When reached by Axios, X said it was not yet available to comment at the time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.

