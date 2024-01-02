X temporarily restored headlines to posts with links

X, formerly known as Twitter, briefly brought back headlines to user posts containing links on Tuesday but appeared to revert back Wednesday. Driving the news: X began removing news links and headlines from posts in October after Elon Musk said the new changes would "greatly improve" aesthetics on the platform.

After X removed headlines from posts, users needed to click the image to see the title.

Some critics claimed the move caused confusion by obscuring where a linked image would direct users.

The big picture: Musk promised in late November that an "upcoming release" would bring back headlines by featuring them overlaid on the image of the URL card.

Posts on the platform with links once again feature headlines, though they appear differently than they did before.

With the temporary change Tuesday, a headline appeared in small text at the bottom of the image on a URL card on a desktop.

Between the lines: The change on Tuesday did not roll out to the iOS app, and on Android headlines continue to appear under the image — the way they did before, per The Verge.

When reached by Axios, X said it was not yet available to comment at the time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.