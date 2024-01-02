Jan 2, 2024 - Business
Avangrid scraps $4.3 billion takeover of PNM Resources
Spain's Iberdrola on Tuesday terminated its $4.3 billion agreement to acquire Albuquerque-based utility PNM Resources, which it would have merged with U.S. renewables business Avangrid.
Why it matters: This is a reminder that state regulators can be just as thorny for dealmakers as are federal regulators.
Details: This merger was inked in late 2020 and touted as creating the country's third-largest renewable energy company. But New Mexico utility authorities rejected the deal in 2021, leading to a protracted court battle that Iberdrola opted to end.
- PNM had offered to again extend the closing deadline, and says it's "greatly disappointed" by Iberdrola's decision.
- With assumed debt included, the merger would have been worth more than $8.5 billion.
What to watch: Iberdrola may seek reduce its 81.6% stake in Avangrid, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange with around a $12.5 billion market cap.