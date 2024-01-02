Avangrid scraps $4.3 billion takeover of PNM Resources

Spain's Iberdrola on Tuesday terminated its $4.3 billion agreement to acquire Albuquerque-based utility PNM Resources, which it would have merged with U.S. renewables business Avangrid. Why it matters: This is a reminder that state regulators can be just as thorny for dealmakers as are federal regulators.

Details: This merger was inked in late 2020 and touted as creating the country's third-largest renewable energy company. But New Mexico utility authorities rejected the deal in 2021, leading to a protracted court battle that Iberdrola opted to end.

PNM had offered to again extend the closing deadline, and says it's "greatly disappointed" by Iberdrola's decision.

With assumed debt included, the merger would have been worth more than $8.5 billion.

What to watch: Iberdrola may seek reduce its 81.6% stake in Avangrid, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange with around a $12.5 billion market cap.