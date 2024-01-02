Skip to main content
READ: Harvard President Claudine Gay's resignation letter

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday after facing intense scrutiny for her appearance at a congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Why it matters: Gay, a political scientist and Harvard's first Black president, also faced allegations of plagiarism in her published work. She will have the shortest tenure in the school's history.

