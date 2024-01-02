Bitcoin hits $45K for first time since April 2022

Data: CoinGecko; Chart: Axios Visuals Bitcoin's 12-month surge continued into the new year, with the price of the original cryptocurrency hitting $45,000 Tuesday for the first time since April 2022. Driving the news: Anticipation for the approval of spot-bitcoin exchange traded funds, or ETFs, has helped drive BTC price for months, and a report by Reuters over the weekend helped reignite speculation that a green light could be imminent.

BTC is up over 6% in the last 24 hours, and 14.2% over the past 30 days. Over the last year it is up 171%.

The big picture: For the broader crypto industry, it's not just bitcoin price —there are several numbers signaling a turnaround in sentiment.

Zoom in: The CoinMarketCap Fear & Greed Index, for one, is solidly in the greed territory.

The index takes in a number of factors, including the relative amount of futures contracts, social media data, price velocity among major cryptocurrencies and the weight of bitcoin in the market.

It hit "Extreme Greed" in early December, and then bitcoin price pulled back, which is expected. Now it's just normal, non-cautionary levels of greed, which is another way of saying that market participants are feeling more confident than not.

Meanwhile, bitcoin's "dominance" is declining. Bitcoin Dominance, aka BTC.D, is a measure that reflects how much of the total crypto market capitalization is represented by just bitcoin.

When times are bad, BTC.D typically goes up as true believers retreat to bitcoin. Conversely, when times are good, BTC.D drops.

This may sound counterintuitive. But when the market is greedy, bitcoin price will go up — it's just that lesser coins will go up faster. So traders start making bets on other cryptocurrencies as they look to make money more quickly. BTC.D has been trending down gently, mostly holding steady between 55% and 50%.

Bitcoin Difficulty, at 72 trillion, is the highest it has ever been.

Difficulty is an indirect measure of the computing power on the Bitcoin network. These are the machines doing the proof-of-work exercises that make Bitcoin so secure.

This means that miners, the backbone of the network, have not only been sticking around but investing more (yes, the machines they're buying have also gotten much better).

Rising difficulty is actually nothing new. It's been going up since July 2021. In fact, it's doubled since December 2022.

The bottom line: Bitcoin, which fell to around $16,000 14 months ago, has had a "4" as its first digit going back to Dec. 5.

