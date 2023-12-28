Data: SeatGeek; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

College football fans in California and Texas are driving ticket sales for this New Year's Six bowl games, according to data SeatGeek shared with Axios.

What's happening: The ticket reseller tracked regional sales for the sport's premiere bowl games, highlighting the top five states where fans are purchasing tickets.

The intrigue: Fans from the Golden and Lone Star states were among the top buyers for five out of the six bowl games, the Peach Bowl between Penn State and Ole Miss in Atlanta being the exception.

California is top five in ticket sales for every NY6 game.

The Rose Bowl, which is the first game of the College Football Playoff semifinal between Alabama and Michigan, will be played in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day.

37% of ticket sales for the Rose Bowl have been purchased by California residents.

Fans from Michigan and Alabama represent about 16% of sales combined. Arizona and Texas were also in the top five of ticket sales.

The second game of the CFP semifinal, the Sugar Bowl, will be played between Texas and Washington in New Orleans.

Fans from Texas represent a whopping 72% of ticket sales followed by California (6%), Arizona (3%), Washington (3%) and Louisiana (2%).

By the numbers: Only 3% of the ticket sales for the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, between Ohio State and Missouri came from Ohio, per SeatGeek's data.

Ticket sales in California (12%) are higher than sales in Oregon (8%) for the Fiesta Bowl between Oregon and Liberty in Arizona.

Fans in New York and Texas combine for 4% of sales for the Orange Bowl in Miami between Florida State and Georgia.

How to watch: Every game will be broadcast on ESPN and streamable on ESPN+ or the ESPN app.