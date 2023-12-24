Share on email (opens in new window)

A model wears lab-grown diamonds from Jean Dousset's "Never Mined. All Mine" campaign. Photo: Courtesy of Jean Dousset

Lab-grown diamonds are going luxe.

Why it matters: The explosion of lab-grown diamonds has disrupted the diamond industry.

By the numbers: As lab diamonds have gained popularity, the cost of all diamonds has dropped.

About 63% of independent jewelers in the U.S. sell lab diamonds, which is up from 58% a year ago, according to a recent survey by trade publication InStore.

The 2022 price bump of natural diamonds was caused by record demand for — and short supply of — natural diamonds in 2021, independent diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky tells Axios. Part of the cause: Many people used federal pandemic stimulus money to buy natural diamonds.

Data: Paul Zimnisky data and analysis; Note: For generic, round, near-colorless diamond with VS clarity and VG cut grade; Chart: Axios Visuals

Of note: In 2018, the FTC determined that lab-grown diamonds are diamonds.

According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), which grades diamonds, lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical and physical properties as natural diamonds.

GIA stopped calling lab-grown diamonds "synthetic" in 2019.

Meanwhile, jeweler Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier, sees an opportunity: luxury lab-grown diamonds.

He spent his career in natural diamonds, but this year opened a bespoke lab-diamond showroom in West Hollywood. In his view, making designer diamonds "hasn't taken anything away from the mystique and the beauty of diamonds … it just reset the [price] scale."

The endeavor came out of Dousset's frustration with the idea that buyers often had to compromise with diamond purchases, because of stone scarcity, cost or both.

At his eponymous showroom, Dousset sells engagement rings with designer lab diamonds ranging from 1 to more than 18 carats for $1,500 to $76,300 (before the settings).

The Jean Dousset showroom in West Hollywood. Photo: Courtesy of Jean Dousset

"The diamond industry is going through an existential crisis," Dousset tells Axios.

After the industry was "set in its ways for hundreds of years … technology and the human imagination have been able to replicate nature perfectly," he says.

He says that "mined diamonds are not the future," and customers — including the "empowered" women buyers he markets to — have embraced lab diamonds.

Between the lines: Expectations around engagement rings are shifting.

Jewelers and experts tell Axios they've seen more millennial women shopping for engagement rings with their partners, and they are increasingly asking for lab-grown options.

Data: Paul Zimnisky data and analysis; Note: For generic, round, near-colorless diamond with VS clarity and VG cut grade; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: "I want a pretty fat ring. … If I have the ability to go within a price range and have the diamond that I'm looking for and that I can customize, why not [go for a lab diamond?]," Jennifer Ali, a millennial woman and vice president at a global financial service firm, tells Axios about engagement ring shopping.

As for the argument that a natural diamond is a "better investment," Ali says, "I don't look at [an engagement ring] as something that I'm going to sell later, right? This is something that is more sentimental. … It's a part of our love story."

Among the places that Ali and her boyfriend are browsing: Ring Concierge in New York City, which was founded by a millennial woman and is big on Instagram.

Separately, ethical reasons factor into why many customers say they buy lab-grown instead of natural diamonds.

Although natural diamonds "still involve disrupting the surface of the earth," the idea that mined diamonds are mostly "blood diamonds … is not representative of a large majority of the industry," Zimnisky says.

Lab diamonds don't require extraction, but they do require "a tremendous amount of electricity," Martin Rapaport, diamond industry expert and chairman of Rapaport Group, tells Axios.

The reality is that most people buying lab diamonds are doing so primarily because of cost, Zimnisky says.

What we're watching: Lab-grown diamonds — with their essentially unlimited supply — could eventually get as cheap as hundreds or even tens of dollars a carat, according to Rapaport.