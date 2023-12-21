Wells Fargo unionizes in New Mexico, Alaska branch withdraws petition

The Wells Fargo logo is seen on the building in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 13. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wells Fargo employees in its Albuquerque, New Mexico, branch voted to unionize Wednesday.

Why it matters: They are the first big bank workers to unionize in the U.S. — a move that reflects the growing momentum of unions across industries in recent months.

Bankers and tellers at the Albuquerque branch voted to join the Communications Workers of America's Wells Fargo Workers United, according to a Thursday statement.

Catch up quick: Multiple Wells Fargo branches had said they planned to hold union elections.

The Bethel, Alaska, branch withdrew its petition to file for a union election on Thursday.

Walker Sexton, a personal banker at the Bethel branch, said its employees "stand in solidarity with bankers and tellers in New Mexico," per a Thursday statement.

Sexton added that "although those of us at the Bethel branch have decided to withdraw our petition and hold on moving forward with a union election at this time, our values have not changed."

What they're saying: Sabrina Perez, bank worker at the Albuquerque branch who helped lead efforts to unionize, said in the statement the victory is "not just for those of us working at the Albuquerque branch" but also "for the customers we serve every day, and for workers across Wells Fargo."

"This stands as a testament to workers in the financial services industry who know we need a collective voice to improve the industry we are integral to," Perez said.

The other side: In response to the Alaska branch's decision to withdraw its petition, Wells Fargo told Axios on Thursday that they are "pleased with this development and look forward to continuing to directly engage with our employees."

"We respect our employees' rights to vote for union representation," Wells Fargo told Axios in response to the Albuquerque branch's vote to unionize.

"At the same time, we continue to believe our employees are best served by working directly with the Company and its leadership," Wells Fargo added.

Of note: Bankers at a Wells Fargo branch in Daytona Beach, Florida, had told the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month that they plan to hold union elections.

And the Wells Fargo branch in Atwater, California, also filed for a union election, per Reuters.

The Florida and California elections are set for January, according to Reuters.

