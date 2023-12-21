1 hour ago - Business
Spark Capital is raising $2.1 billion for new funds
Venture capital firm Spark Capital is seeking to raise $2.1 billion for a pair of new funds, according to filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
Why it matters: Spark is known for big hits like Twitter, Coinbase, and Slack, plus more recent bets on buzzy generative AI companies like Anthropic.
Details: The bi-coastal firm is targeting $700 million for its eighth flagship fund, focused on early-stage opportunities, and up to $1.4 billion for its fifth growth-stage fund.
- The $2.1 billion target matches what Spark raised in early 2022 for the prior series of funds.
The bottom line: Venture fundraising is tough right now, but veteran, multi-stage firms are still aiming high.