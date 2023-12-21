Shooting at Prague university leaves at least 15 dead and dozens injured

Share on email (opens in new window)

Students are being evacuated by police at the location of the shooting on Dec. 21 in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured in a mass shooting in Prague on Thursday, per Czech officials.

Driving the news: A Charles University arts faculty building was completely evacuated, and people nearby were urged "not to leave home," as police searched the building's balconies for possible explosives, per the AP.

The shooter, who was a student at the university, has been "eliminated," per police. His father was found dead earlier on Thursday, the BBC reported.

"I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims that the shooting claimed," Petr Pavel, the president of the Czech Republic, said on X.

Context: Gun attacks are rare in the Czech Republic, the BBC reported.

This was the country's worst fatal shooting since Czech independence in 1993, per the BBC.

The shooter may have been inspired by mass shootings abroad, police said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.