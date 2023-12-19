2 hours ago - Business
Farfetch rescue deal with Coupang means it isn't a seller
Troubled online luxury retailer Farfetch has agreed to a $500 million rescue by South Korea's Coupang and U.S. investment firm Greenoaks, rather than accept a rival offer from Apollo Global Management.
The big picture: Farfetch opted against being sold off for parts, including its stakes in Nieman Marcus and Off-White.
- Coupang has nearly $5 billion of cash on hand, and is said to view this deal as being more about expansion than disposition.
Look ahead: That even could include a revival of talks with Richemont, which yesterday terminated its agreement to sell a 47.5% stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter to Farfetch.
- Richemont's deal was originally struck with a legal entity that will no longer exist, and included a change-in-control clause, and word is that there could be a new version considered after Coupang closes.