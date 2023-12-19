DB Schenker sale could tell us a lot about private equity in 2024

Deutsche Bahn, Germany's national railroad, said it's launched a sale process for its DB Schenker logistics unit, which reportedly could be worth up to €20 billion.

Why it matters: Private equity firms are sure to be interested, but only if they can secure enough debt financing. As such, this process could signal the viability of mega-LBOs in early 2024.

For context, the largest private equity deal of 2023 (so far) was the $14 billion take-private of Toshiba by Japan Industrial Partners.

Strategics also are expected to be involved.

The bottom line: DB Schenker is one of the world's largest logistics providers, including air and ocean freight services, with more than 76,000 employees in 130 countries.