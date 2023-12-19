Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's another wrinkle for Nippon Steel's nearly $15 billion bid for U.S. Steel: climate groups fear that the Japanese giant has inadequate plans to decarbonize.

Why it matters: The deal needs approval from U.S. regulators. And the steelworkers' union — another important Democratic political constituency — argues the plan requires its approval.

The big picture: Steel production fueled by coal is highly emissions-intensive, and finding carbon-cutting solutions at commercial scale is a major challenge.

The group Industrious Labs calculated that U.S. Steel's active facilities produce around 19.5 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent annually, about the same as 5 coal-fired power plants.

State of play: Industrious, a group focused on industrial emissions, says Nippon should have a more aggressive timeline for deploying "green" steel technologies.

They're not happy with Nippon's investor deck on the deal, which lays out a 2050 carbon neutrality goal via use of hydrogen, electric arc furnaces, CO2 capture and more.

The other side: The two steel giants are vowing strong steps to deploy emissions-cutting tech — and say they complement each other.

The announcement notes both companies vow to fully decarbonize by 2050.

"Our shared decarbonization focus is expected to enhance and accelerate our ability to provide customers with innovative steel solutions to meet sustainability goals," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a statement.

What they're saying: Hilary Lewis, steel director at Industrious Labs, said via email that "regulators and Congress alike need to be scrutinizing this deal" and ensuring Nippon is committed to investing in a "clean, modern" industry.

What we're watching: Potential pressure from the wider green movement.