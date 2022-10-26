The expanding push to curb industrial emissions

A new advocacy group staffed with climate movement vets just launched with a laser focus on big U.S. industrial sources — think metals, cement, chemicals, paper mills and more.

Driving the news: Industrious Labs intends to work with "labor, impacted communities, elected officials and industry to find solutions."

The big picture: Its work will span campaigns, research and analysis, supporting other groups working on industrial decarbonization and communications.

Industrious Labs has a $3 million 2022 budget raised from climate foundations and other groups, organizers say, and 12 staff members.

The goal is to revitalize these sectors with cleaner tech to create jobs. The launch follows months of quiet organizing, such as creating a network with other green groups focused on aluminum.

Why it matters: Heavy industry's impact doesn't get the attention of power plants and tailpipes, but it's a huge chunk of U.S. and global emissions.

This graphic below about U.S. emissions adapted from analysis by Rhodium Group, a climate research firm, shows why tackling industrial sources is such a big deal.

Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: Three co-founders and partners — Victoria Chu, Nachy Kanfer and Evan Gillespie — once worked for the Sierra Club's "Beyond Coal" initiative.

The group is also out with an interactive map of U.S. plants and emissions.

What they're saying: Chu said data "accessibility and actionability" is vital.