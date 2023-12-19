FBI seizes BlackCat ransomware website, offers decryption key
Federal law enforcement officials announced Tuesday they had taken down the online infrastructure belonging to the BlackCat ransomware gang and offered victims a decryption key.
Why it matters: The takedown disrupts the operations of what the Justice Department believes is the "second most prolific ransomware-as-a-service variant" circulating around the world right now.
The big picture: BlackCat, also known as ALPHV or Noberus, is estimated to have targeted more than 1,000 victims since its inception more than 18 months ago, according to the DOJ.
- Federal officials also said the hacks disrupted U.S. critical infrastructure, including government facilities, emergency services, defense industrial base companies, critical manufacturing and healthcare and public health facilities.
- Some of the gang's victims have included hospitals, data storage company Western Digital and drug manufacturer Sun Pharmaceuticals.
- BlackCat's ransomware is also believed to be linked to the hack on MGM Resorts earlier this year.
Details: A law enforcement seizure notice is now on the BlackCat gang's dark-web leak site, per a notice seen by Axios.
- The notice indicates that the FBI worked alongside a set of international law enforcement partners to take down the site, including countries across Europe and Australia.
Meanwhile, the DOJ said the FBI had developed a decryption tool to help the gang's victims who came to law enforcement.
- During the investigation, the FBI offered the tool to more than 500 victims to restore their systems after the BlackCat gang, or its affiliates, deployed file-encrypting malware.
- The FBI worked with dozens of victims in the U.S. and internationally to recover their systems, sparing victims from a total of $68 million in ransoms, per the DOJ.
Yes, but: Online infrastructure takedowns are often a short-term solution for stopping ransomware gangs from operating.
- Since many of the BlackCat members are believed to be based in Russia, arrests are nearly impossible, and ransomware gangs are used to having to reinvent themselves.
- BlackCat is already believed to be a rebrand of the DarkSide ransomware gang, which was behind the 2021 attack on Colonial Pipeline.