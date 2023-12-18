An unusually intense storm for this time of year is causing damaging coastal flooding, inland flash flooding and power outages from Florida to Maine.

Threat level: The storm, currently slamming New England with winds of 65 mph, has cut power to more than 200,000 customers in Massachusetts alone.

Heavy rains have accompanied the coastal storm, with amounts as high as a foot in South Carolina, and three to five inches falling metro New York City, where high winds temporarily shut down the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge between Brooklyn and Staten Island Monday morning.

Another top hazard with this event has been coastal flooding as high winds push water towards the shoreline.

Widespread flooding occurred Sunday in Charleston, S.C., which recorded its fourth-highest tide level on record.

This demonstrates the ease with which even non-tropical storms can bring damaging flooding as coastal lands sink and sea levels increase in response to human-caused climate change.

What's next: The National Weather Service forecast office in Boston is warning of significant coastal flooding along the south-facing coastline of southern New England, including Rhode Island and parts of Cape Cod and the Islands, beginning midday Monday.

"As high tide approaches (12pm - 1pm), significant coastal flooding is expected along the entire Rhode Island coastline, including towns along Narragansett Bay," the NWS stated on X, formerly Twitter.

Water levels in Providence are forecast to reach 10 feet, which has not happened since Hurricane Bob in 1991, the NWS stated.

Winds gusted to 76 mph atop Blue Hill Monday, located just south of Boston, on Monday morning. Logan Airport in Boston recorded a wind gust of 68 mph, as well.

Several aircraft landing in Boston were diverted to other airports due to the strong winds.

Between the lines: Typically, a storm taking this track and at this intensity in mid-December would produce a significant amount of snow, especially inland.