Skip to main content
41 mins ago - Energy & Environment

East Coast storm leaves thousands without power, brings coastal flooding

headshot

Satellite image showing the intense coastal storm hitting New England Monday morning. Photo: NOAA.

An unusually intense storm for this time of year is causing damaging coastal flooding, inland flash flooding and power outages from Florida to Maine.

Threat level: The storm, currently slamming New England with winds of 65 mph, has cut power to more than 200,000 customers in Massachusetts alone.

  • Heavy rains have accompanied the coastal storm, with amounts as high as a foot in South Carolina, and three to five inches falling metro New York City, where high winds temporarily shut down the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge between Brooklyn and Staten Island Monday morning.
  • Another top hazard with this event has been coastal flooding as high winds push water towards the shoreline.
  • Widespread flooding occurred Sunday in Charleston, S.C., which recorded its fourth-highest tide level on record.
  • This demonstrates the ease with which even non-tropical storms can bring damaging flooding as coastal lands sink and sea levels increase in response to human-caused climate change.

What's next: The National Weather Service forecast office in Boston is warning of significant coastal flooding along the south-facing coastline of southern New England, including Rhode Island and parts of Cape Cod and the Islands, beginning midday Monday.

  • "As high tide approaches (12pm - 1pm), significant coastal flooding is expected along the entire Rhode Island coastline, including towns along Narragansett Bay," the NWS stated on X, formerly Twitter.
  • Water levels in Providence are forecast to reach 10 feet, which has not happened since Hurricane Bob in 1991, the NWS stated.
  • Winds gusted to 76 mph atop Blue Hill Monday, located just south of Boston, on Monday morning. Logan Airport in Boston recorded a wind gust of 68 mph, as well.
  • Several aircraft landing in Boston were diverted to other airports due to the strong winds.

Between the lines: Typically, a storm taking this track and at this intensity in mid-December would produce a significant amount of snow, especially inland.

  • But this year, there is a lack of cold air for storms to tap into, as unusually mild air floods Canada and much of the U.S.
Go deeper