U.S. economy will pull off soft landing in 2024, CBO projects

The U.S. economy is on track to avoid a recession next year as inflation returns to normal, according to new economic projections released by the Congressional Budget Office.

Why it matters: The nonpartisan agency expects more moderate economic conditions in 2024 — including slower growth and higher jobless rates — than previously anticipated. But its projections suggest America will skirt an all-out contraction in growth.

The CBO notes that its projections "are highly uncertain and many factors could lead to different outcomes."

By the numbers: The CBO projects the economy will grow 1.5% in 2024 — a slower rate of growth than the 2.5% estimated in February — before rebounding to 2.2% in 2025.

The CBO says the weaker growth next year will be due to softer consumer spending and less investment from corporations in new facilities.

The agency sees inflation — as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of price growth, the personal consumption expenditures index —falling to 2.1% next year, "reflecting softer labor markets and slower increases in rents."

These economic assumptions will be incorporated in the agency's projections for tax revenue, spending and deficits to be issued early next year.

The intrigue: The CBO's projections are largely in line with those released by the Federal Reserve earlier this week, which showed a slowdown in economic growth.

But the CBO is more pessimistic about the job market: it sees unemployment spiking to 4.4% by the end of next year and remain close to that level through 2025. (The Fed, meanwhile, sees the unemployment rate rising to 4.1% next year.)

As of November 2023, the unemployment rate was 3.7%.

Of note: The CBO also sees the Fed holding interest rates at current levels through the beginning of next year then slashing rates "in response to slowing inflation and rising unemployment."

The Fed 's own projections released this week showed most officials anticipate at least three rate cuts next year.

In CBO's projections, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note will increase to 4.8% in late 2024 before falling in 2025 — figures that already looks out of date due to the sharp drop in yields this week.

