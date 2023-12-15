Watch: Highlights from Axios Communicators 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

On December 14th, Axios Communicators explored the outsized role that communication plays in navigating today's new demands.

Why it matters: The chaos of the past few years has earned communicators a seat at the table as corporations, brands, business leaders and employers determine how to meet the moment and respond to social issues, national crises and geopolitical concerns.

Axios communications strategist & writer Eleanor Hawkins and senior business reporter Hope King hosted one-on-one conversations with:

Josh Earnest, United Airlines executive vice president of communications and advertising

United Airlines executive vice president of communications and advertising Lulu Cheng Meservey, Activision Blizzard executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief communications officer & author of "Flack"

Activision Blizzard executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief communications officer & author of "Flack" Molly McPherson, crisis management and public relations expert &

author of "Indestructible: Reclaim Control and Respond with Confidence in a Media Crisis"

A View from the Top segment with: