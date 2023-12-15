Dec 15, 2023 - Axios Events
Watch: Highlights from Axios Communicators 2023
On December 14th, Axios Communicators explored the outsized role that communication plays in navigating today's new demands.
Why it matters: The chaos of the past few years has earned communicators a seat at the table as corporations, brands, business leaders and employers determine how to meet the moment and respond to social issues, national crises and geopolitical concerns.
Axios communications strategist & writer Eleanor Hawkins and senior business reporter Hope King hosted one-on-one conversations with:
- Josh Earnest, United Airlines executive vice president of communications and advertising
- Lulu Cheng Meservey, Activision Blizzard executive vice president, corporate affairs and chief communications officer & author of "Flack"
- Molly McPherson, crisis management and public relations expert &
author of "Indestructible: Reclaim Control and Respond with Confidence in a Media Crisis"
A View from the Top segment with:
- Chris Perry, Futures Weber Shandwick chief innovation officer & chairman