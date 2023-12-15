Blackstone attempts to appeal to the masses with holiday humor

The financial sector is not known for its creativity, humor and lighthearted corporate culture.

Yes, but: Asset management firm Blackstone sought to change that in its newly released holiday video.

Why it matters: The spoof, which has more than 100,000 views on YouTube, shows how a little levity and a lot of strategic messaging can go a long way.

What they're saying: "The initial goal was to create something fun for employees and highlight our culture, and it's kind of taken on a life of its own," says Blackstone's global head of corporate affairs Christine Anderson — who also makes a hilarious cameo in the video.

It's now released publicly to investors, financial advisers, portfolio companies and the media as a way to highlight its annual accomplishments.

State of play: Blackstone has been creating these videos since 2018, but this year, following creative direction from president and COO Jon Gray, the team took it up a notch and channeled its inner Taylor Swift.

On Blackstone's "Alternative Eras Tour," you can catch dancing analysts and CEO Stephen Schwarzman decked out in sequins alongside strategically placed nods to Blackstone's portfolio companies and record-breaking $1 trillion in assets.

Zoom in: The project, which typically begins during the summer, was handled by Blackstone's in-house video production team, led by Jay Gillespie.

Of note, Blackstone isn't the only firm to attempt to spread holiday cheer. Apollo also joined in on the … err … fun.

The bottom line: "It's just humanizing to see your leaders making fun of themselves and share a few laughs with the team. Finance sometimes has a more serious exterior, and so I think showing external audiences that we're human and can laugh at ourselves is a good thing," said Anderson.

