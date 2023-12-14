46 mins ago - Business
French media giant Vivendi weighs a breakup
French media and entertainment group Vivendi said that it's weighing a split into three separate businesses.
Why it matters: This would be a strategic reversal for the conglomerate, which has been seeking to tighten bonds between businesses that remained after Vivendi spun off Universal Music Group via IPO in 2021.
- It also comes less than a month after Vivendi completed its purchase of publisher Lagardère.
Details: The three new companies would be pay TV platform Canal+, advertising unit Havas, and a third entity that would hold Lagardère and other listed and unlisted assets.
- Canal+ would be the largest of the trio, having generated around €515 million in EBITDA last year on €5.9 billion in revenue.
- Vivendi shares rose around 9% on the announcement.
The bottom line: The bet is that Vivendi's parts may be worth more than its whole.