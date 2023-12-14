U.S. Women's National Team players Julie Ertz and Savannah DeMelo taking the field. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Here's what's new on Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime and Hulu.

What we're watching: A women's national soccer team doc, the sequel to one of the most successful animated films ever and new movies from stars like Mark Wahlberg and Tommy Lee Jones are all hitting streaming.

Situational awareness: Get your pink back out; "Barbie" will make its streaming debut on Max Friday.

"Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team," available now on Netflix

What's happening: This documentary follows members of the U.S. Women's National Team from tryouts to their shocking 2023 World Cup elimination in the Round of 16 to Sweden.

The intrigue: The four-episode series focuses on vets Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan, as well as first-time team members Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, Savannah DeMelo and then-18-year-old Alyssa Thompson.

Quick takes: Emmy-winning director Rebecca Gitlitz shows viewers a more vulnerable side to these power players as they faced unprecedented criticism.

"Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," available Friday on Netflix

What's happening: Thandiwe Newton, Bella Ramsey and Zachary Levi star in this sequel to 2000's "Chicken Run." This time, Ginger, Rocky and the hens have to break into the farm they originally escaped from to save one of their own.

By the numbers: "Chicken Run" is the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, earning over $227 million at the worldwide box office.

"The Family Plan," available Friday on Apple TV+

What's happening: Mark Wahlberg stars in this comedy about a doting father and husband whose secret former life as an assassin comes to light when he's hunted by enemies from his past.

"Finestkind" on Paramount+

Ben Foster, Tommy Lee Jones and Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") star in this thriller about brothers in the commercial fishing business who get tied up with a crime gang from Boston after they lose their father's boat. Available Friday.

"The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" on Peacock

Drama and hijinks ensue as the New York City housewives including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan reunite at the infamous Pirate House on St. Barts from season five. Available now.

"Carol & the End of the World" on Netflix

Martha Kelly ("Baskets") stars in this new animated series about a woman examining her life's meaning while the end of the world nears. Available Friday.

"Born in Synanon" on Paramount+

In this new documentary, a woman and her mother reveal experiences of former members of Synanon, a community group for addicts that turned into a cult. Available now.

"Reacher" on Prime Video

Based on "Bad Luck and Trouble," the 11th book in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, this season follows Reacher and his team as they try to find the killer targeting members of his former Army unit. Available now.

"Such Brave Girls" on Hulu