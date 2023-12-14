Kids killed in gun accidents usually found weapon in the bedroom: CDC
Children and teens involved in unintentional fatal shootings most commonly found the gun inside or on top of a nightstand, under a mattress or pillow, or on top of a bed, according to a new federal study.
Why it matters: The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which covers nearly 20 years of deadly firearm accidents among America's youth, demonstrates why putting a gun out of sight or out of reach is not "safe storage," federal researchers said.
- It underscores the need for policymakers, health experts and parents to promote safe gun storage, they said.
The big picture: Previous research has shown guns are the leading cause of death among kids in the U.S., reaching a record high in 2021.
By the numbers: Using data recorded between 2003 and 2021 by the National Violent Death Reporting System, researchers identified more than 1,250 unintentional gun deaths among kids.
- The vast majority involved guns that were unlocked (67%) and that were loaded (91%).
- Two-thirds (67%) of unintentional gun injury deaths among kids occurred when the shooter was playing with the gun or showing it to others.
- In 30% of deaths, guns were found around nightstands and other sleeping areas.
- Guns were also most commonly found on top of a shelf or inside a closet (18.6%) or inside a vehicle (12.5%).
Go deeper: Kids who survive shootings — and their families — face greater health burdens