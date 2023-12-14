Axios Finish Line: Chasing a goal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Axios Charlotte reporter Ashley Mahoney lines up for her first 50K. Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Mahoney

We're all running after something — a goal, a promotion, peace.

Most of us will go to great lengths to achieve it.

Why it matters: For me, it's about actual running. Whether it's for 30 minutes or 7 hours, running is my safe space.

It's where things make sense: Put one foot in front of the other. Press on.

It's where I find the peace that can be elusive in daily life.

It's where I can let my mind wander: If I just take one more step forward, where will it lead me?

Context: I ran my first marathon (26.2 miles) in 2015. I ran the Charlotte marathon again in 2017, and for a third time in 2021.

After a friend gave me a copy of "Ultramarathon Man" by Dean Karnazes in 2017, running an ultramarathon became my "someday" goal.

Ultramarathons typically range from just over 31 miles to 50- and 100-milers. They are often run on trails.

State of play: I decided last June I wanted to run 31 miles before turning 32. "Someday" became a foggy December day in North Carolina's Lake Norman State Park.

The distance: 31.07 miles, a 50K.

The first half of the run was liberating.

There's a peace to be found in the woods. Like meditating, trail running forces you to be fully present — if you let yourself get distracted you could trip over a root or rock.

Around mile 20, I found myself in a downpour on a six-mile trail loop that wouldn't end.

The only way out was through, so I ran on, in the rain, despite the blisters and my aching legs and the endless woods, reminding myself that tomorrow nothing else would matter except that I had completed an ultra.

I crossed the finish line after 7 hours and 6 minutes.

Here are 4 training takeaways:

Set a strong foundation. In those early weeks, I had to slow down and build a running base before jumping into my chosen training plan. But I needed more than running to tackle 30+ miles, so I incorporated strength training and yoga into my routine. It's OK to be uncomfortable. Discomfort and pain are not the same. Professional ultrarunner Sally McRae's "Choose Strong" podcast helped me understand that. Build a strong support system. When I told my partner I wanted to do an ultra, he didn't question it. He simply asked, "How can I support you?" He caught me as I ran across the finish line and collapsed into his arms. Keep going. Even when it hurts. Even when you don't want to. The idea that I wasn't going to finish never crossed my mind.

The bottom line: That big thing you want to do that everyone says is crazy? For me, it's running. And as long as I can, I'm going to push like hell and see where it takes me.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

