Axios Finish Line: Chasing a goal
We're all running after something — a goal, a promotion, peace.
- Most of us will go to great lengths to achieve it.
Why it matters: For me, it's about actual running. Whether it's for 30 minutes or 7 hours, running is my safe space.
- It's where things make sense: Put one foot in front of the other. Press on.
- It's where I find the peace that can be elusive in daily life.
- It's where I can let my mind wander: If I just take one more step forward, where will it lead me?
Context: I ran my first marathon (26.2 miles) in 2015. I ran the Charlotte marathon again in 2017, and for a third time in 2021.
- After a friend gave me a copy of "Ultramarathon Man" by Dean Karnazes in 2017, running an ultramarathon became my "someday" goal.
- Ultramarathons typically range from just over 31 miles to 50- and 100-milers. They are often run on trails.
State of play: I decided last June I wanted to run 31 miles before turning 32. "Someday" became a foggy December day in North Carolina's Lake Norman State Park.
- The distance: 31.07 miles, a 50K.
The first half of the run was liberating.
- There's a peace to be found in the woods. Like meditating, trail running forces you to be fully present — if you let yourself get distracted you could trip over a root or rock.
- Around mile 20, I found myself in a downpour on a six-mile trail loop that wouldn't end.
- The only way out was through, so I ran on, in the rain, despite the blisters and my aching legs and the endless woods, reminding myself that tomorrow nothing else would matter except that I had completed an ultra.
- I crossed the finish line after 7 hours and 6 minutes.
Here are 4 training takeaways:
- Set a strong foundation. In those early weeks, I had to slow down and build a running base before jumping into my chosen training plan. But I needed more than running to tackle 30+ miles, so I incorporated strength training and yoga into my routine.
- It's OK to be uncomfortable. Discomfort and pain are not the same. Professional ultrarunner Sally McRae's "Choose Strong" podcast helped me understand that.
- Build a strong support system. When I told my partner I wanted to do an ultra, he didn't question it. He simply asked, "How can I support you?" He caught me as I ran across the finish line and collapsed into his arms.
- Keep going. Even when it hurts. Even when you don't want to. The idea that I wasn't going to finish never crossed my mind.
The bottom line: That big thing you want to do that everyone says is crazy? For me, it's running. And as long as I can, I'm going to push like hell and see where it takes me.
