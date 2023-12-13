Lael Brainard, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, and President Biden during a "Bidenomics" event in October. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As analysts, commentators, and journalists look back at the economy in 2023, the White House is out with its own offering, emphasizing that — contrary to many predictions 12 months ago — activity has remained robust while inflation has fallen sharply.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Biden administration released a year-in-review memo from Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council.

"Over the last year, economic growth has been strong, while inflation has declined by two thirds, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years," Brainard wrote.

"Supply chains have been rebuilt, and productivity is up. American workers are finishing the year in a stronger position than before the pandemic — with wages and wealth up by more than inflation and strong employment thanks in part to the President's Bidenomics agenda."

Between the lines: Some Democrats have backed away from the White House's boasts about "Bidenomics'" achievements, noting polling that shows voter dissatisfaction with economic conditions.

But the White House economic team, as the new memo shows, sees plenty of good news to emphasize heading into an election year.

By the numbers: The memo notes that average hourly earnings for non-managerial workers are now up 1.2% over the last year and 2.7% since before the pandemic, even after adjusting for inflation.

That's more than double the 0.5% annual gains in real hourly earnings, on average, for the three decades before the pandemic.

It notes a 37% rise in real median net worth since before the pandemic, according to the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances.

The bottom line: The polling on the economy is consistently bad, but advisers with the president's ear still see a lot to like about the Biden economy.