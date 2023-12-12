Axios @ COP28

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tune in to Axios conversations at COP28. Axios senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman and 1 big thing Podcast host / editor unpacked the biggest stories we're tracking at COP28 at the Axios House.

What's Next for Global Sustainability

Axios' 1 big thing host / editor Niala Boodhoo and Assistant to the President and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day of one of programming, Axios House hosted Assistant to the President and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, AOSIS Chair and Samoa's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, The Honorable Minister Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster and Mars Incorporated Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Andy Pharoah.

Presented by Mars Incorporated.

AI's Role in Decarbonization

Dr. Fahad AlYafei at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day of one of programming, Axios House hosted Beta Technologies Founder & CEO Kyle Clark, UPS EVP & Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Laura Lane, Climate TRACE Co-Founder and WattTime Executive Director Gavin McCormick, Schneider Electric Global Cleantech and Renewables Vice President John Powers, Siemens Energy Technology and Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi Chief Technology Officer Dr. Fahad AlYafei and IBM Software Senior Vice President, Product Management and Growth Kareem Yusuf PhD.

Presented by IBM.

Achieving a Low-Carbon Future Through Collaboration

Citi CSO Val Smith and Axios' senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day two programming, Axios House hosted Citi Chief Sustainability Officer Val Smith, VCMI Executive Director Mark Kenber and NextEra Energy Resources President and Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Kujawa.

Presented by NextEra Energy Resources.

The Global Green Workforce

Former U.S. VP Al Gore and Axios' senior climate reporter Andrew Freedman at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day two of programming, Axios House hosted former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, Principal Meterologist and Climate Scientist at the Kenya Meterology Department Dr. Joyce Kimutai, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy David Turk and Co-Founder of LinkedIn Allen Blue.

Presented by LinkedIn.

Carbon Management's Role in Addressing Climate Change

Microsoft CSO Melanie Nakagawa at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day three of programming, Axios House hosted Microsoft Chief Sustainability Officer Melanie Nakagawa, Svante CEO Claude Letourneau, Cayman Islands Government Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Senior Policy Officer Lisa Hurlston-McKenzie and ClearPath CEO Rich Powell.

Presented by ClearPath.

The Future of Sustainable Aviation

Carbon Direct Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert at the Axios House in Dubai. Photo Credit: Arthur Abraham/Hyku D Photography on behalf of Axios.

Catch up quick: On day three of programming, Axios House hosted United Chief Sustainability Officer Lauren Riley, Carbon Direct Vice Chairwoman Nili Gilbert, World Energy Council Secretary General & CEO Dr. Angela Wilkinson and Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond.

Presented by Boeing.