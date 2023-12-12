Kentucky woman seeking right to abortion learns her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

A Kentucky woman who filed a lawsuit to get permission for an abortion in the state has learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity, her attorneys announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The ACLU of Kentucky, which is representing the woman identified as Jane Doe, informed the court of the update Monday, just days after filing a class-action lawsuit challenging the state's abortion bans.

The plaintiff's attorneys told Axios 0n Tuesday they couldn't provide additional comment.

The big picture: The Kentucky development comes a day after the Texas Supreme Court ruled Kate Cox, who was seeking an abortion in the state, was not permitted to get one, though she had already left Texas to get the emergency procedure.

The cases in both states amplify the legal ambiguity around exceptions to strict state abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Catch up quick: The Kentucky woman, who was about eight weeks pregnant when the lawsuit was filed Friday, is challenging two abortion bans in the state.

The suit argues that Kentucky's abortion bans violate the state's constitution by infringing on the "rights to privacy and self-determination."

It also seeks class-action status for anyone in Kentucky who is pregnant and wants an in-state abortion.

Context: Kentucky has a trigger law that makes abortions illegal in the state unless necessary to save a pregnant person's life or to "prevent the serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ" of the patient.

The state also has a six-week ban that prohibits abortion once an embryo's cardiac activity has been detected. Exceptions for abortions past that point exist only if there is a "medical emergency."

