Dec 10, 2023 - Health

Cigna calls off pursuit of Humana

The Cigna Group headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, US. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cigna is abandoning its efforts to merge with rival Humana, after being unable to agree on price, as first reported by the WSJ.

Why it matters: The combined company would have become one of the nation's largest health insurers, rivaling market leaders UnitedHealth and Aetna owner CVS Health.

Look ahead: Cigna now will focus its near-term attention on smaller acquisitions, and repurchasing at least $5 billion of common stock.

Humana did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

