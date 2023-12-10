Share on email (opens in new window)

The Cigna Group headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut, US. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cigna is abandoning its efforts to merge with rival Humana, after being unable to agree on price, as first reported by the WSJ.

Why it matters: The combined company would have become one of the nation's largest health insurers, rivaling market leaders UnitedHealth and Aetna owner CVS Health.

It also was likely to attract antitrust attention.

Look ahead: Cigna now will focus its near-term attention on smaller acquisitions, and repurchasing at least $5 billion of common stock.

Humana did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.