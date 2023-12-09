Inside the massive writedown of one of the biggest acquisitions of all time

Data: YCharts;Note: Change since BAT acquired Reynolds American; Chart: Axios Visuals

When British American Tobacco acquired Reynolds American in 2017, it was — by far — the most valuable brand acquisition of all time, involving brands (Newport, Camel, American Spirit, and more) worth $93.6 billion.

Why it matters: Today, the market capitalization of the entire combined company is just $65 billion.

Driving the news: BAT this week announced it would write down the value of the Reynolds American brands by $31.5 billion, in a move described by CEO Tadeu Marroco as "accounting catching up with reality."

Between the lines: BAT's acquisition of Reynolds was, to put it mildly, not a success.