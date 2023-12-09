Dec 8, 2023 - Business
Scoop: Nutanix acquires assets of cloud server company D2iQ
Nutanix has acquired some of the assets of D2iQ, an enterprise cloud software company formerly known as Mesosphere, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Despite once garnering a lot of buzz for helping popularize Kubernetes — the open source server-management technology developed by Google — the company's struggles in recent years have included layoffs and failed acquisition talks.
What they're saying: "Nutanix acquired some D2iQ assets and intellectual property, and onboarded some former D2iQ employees," a Nutanix spokesperson tells Axios in a statement.
Of note: The Information earlier reported that D2iQ is shutting down and liquidating via an Assigned to Benefit of Creditors process.
- Tobi Knaup, a D2iQ co-founder and the company's most recent CEO, is listed as working at Nutanix since November on his LinkedIn profile.
- It's unclear how much Nutanix paid for the acquisition.
- In 2020, D2iQ was in talks to sell to Google at least for more than the $250 million it has raised from investors like Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and T. Rowe Price.