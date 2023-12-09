Nutanix has acquired some of the assets of D2iQ, an enterprise cloud software company formerly known as Mesosphere, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Despite once garnering a lot of buzz for helping popularize Kubernetes — the open source server-management technology developed by Google — the company's struggles in recent years have included layoffs and failed acquisition talks.

What they're saying: "Nutanix acquired some D2iQ assets and intellectual property, and onboarded some former D2iQ employees," a Nutanix spokesperson tells Axios in a statement.

Of note: The Information earlier reported that D2iQ is shutting down and liquidating via an Assigned to Benefit of Creditors process.