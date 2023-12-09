Skip to main content
Dec 8, 2023 - Business

Scoop: Nutanix acquires assets of cloud server company D2iQ

Illustration of a net catching a pixelated cloud.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Nutanix has acquired some of the assets of D2iQ, an enterprise cloud software company formerly known as Mesosphere, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Despite once garnering a lot of buzz for helping popularize Kubernetes — the open source server-management technology developed by Google — the company's struggles in recent years have included layoffs and failed acquisition talks.

What they're saying: "Nutanix acquired some D2iQ assets and intellectual property, and onboarded some former D2iQ employees," a Nutanix spokesperson tells Axios in a statement.

Of note: The Information earlier reported that D2iQ is shutting down and liquidating via an Assigned to Benefit of Creditors process.

  • Tobi Knaup, a D2iQ co-founder and the company's most recent CEO, is listed as working at Nutanix since November on his LinkedIn profile.
  • It's unclear how much Nutanix paid for the acquisition.
  • In 2020, D2iQ was in talks to sell to Google at least for more than the $250 million it has raised from investors like Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and T. Rowe Price.
