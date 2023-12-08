Drug negotiations could save seniors hundreds of dollars: study

Data: Mathematica; Chart: Axios Visuals Medicare negotiations of prescription drug prices could have cut seniors' out-of-pocket costs by nearly a quarter had the program been in effect in 2021, according to an analysis Mathematica provided first to Axios. Why it matters: The research consultancy's analysis offers a glimpse at potential savings enrollees might see as Medicare begins negotiating the prices of certain high-cost drugs.

By the numbers: The analysis looked at the 10 costliest drugs for Medicare Part D in 2021, the most recent year for which complete data were available.

If Medicare negotiated the prices of those drugs, the average out-of-pocket costs for patients with Part D plans would have dropped 23% from $1,250 to $967.

The retail prices of the selected drugs would have declined at least 63% on average.

The analysis also found a meaningful difference in out-of-pocket spending reductions by race and ethnicity.

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders would see the largest percentage decrease in out-of-pocket spending, while non-Hispanic Black people would have the smallest decrease in spending. The study authors said they are not sure what's driving the discrepancy.

What they're saying: "We estimate that drug price negotiation will lead to sizable reductions in Part D enrollees' out-of-pocket spending for all groups considered and that some groups will benefit significantly more than others," said Jia Pu, senior researcher and lead author of the study.

"Given the established reality of health care disparities more broadly, it will be important as we move forward to understand why these differences exist."

Catch up quick: In August, the Biden administration named 10 drugs that will be part of the first negotiations. They cost Medicare a combined $50 billion last year before accounting for rebates and other discounts.