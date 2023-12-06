OpenView Venture Partners stops investing, in surprise move

OpenView Venture Partners of Boston has suspended investing in new companies and laid off most of its employees, less than a year after raising $570 million for its seventh fund. Why it matters: It's not unheard of for VC firms to shut down, even after securing commitments for a new fund. But no one seems to remember one ever doing so after calling down around 20% of that fund, in a valuation environment that should benefit its expansion-stage strategy.

News of the fund suspension and layoffs were first reported by The Information.

History: OpenView was founded in 2006, and counts Datadog as its biggest homerun. It fell short of target with Fund VII, but $570 million was still significantly more than it had ever raised.

Behind the scenes: Sources say that at least one of OpenView's senior partners, Mackey Craven, no longer wanted to continue with Fund VII. This would have triggered a keyman clause, given the prior departure of partner Ricky Pelletier (who left in April).