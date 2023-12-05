Brookfield loses another giant Australian energy deal

Shareholders in Origin Energy, one of Australia's largest power producers, have rejected a A$15 billion takeover offer from Canadian investment giant Brookfield. Why it matters: This is the second major energy deal loss in Australia for Brookfield, which just announced participation in a $30 billion climate fund launched by United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, Brookfield was rebuffed in its efforts to buy AGL Energy.

Details: Around 69% of Origin shares were voted in favor of the takeover, which required 75% approval.

Among the holdouts was Origin's largest shareholder, pension system AustralianSuper.

Go deeper, via the WSJ: "At the heart of the battle for control of Origin is a difference of opinion in the value that can be generated from Australia's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases shifting away from coal."