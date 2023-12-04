Venture capitalists get AI tool to answer legal and tax questions

It was only a matter of time before venture capitalists got their own generative AI chatbot, to help them save money on outside lawyers and accountants. Driving the news: The free new tool is called Decile Base and was developed by VC Lab, a sort of "YC for VCs" that has accelerated nearly 400 venture firms since 2021.

VC Lab has a Slack channel for managers to ask questions to industry experts, and decided to convert more than a thousand of those conversations into a large language model, using OpenAI's API.

Decile Base covers everything from fundraising to compliance to taxes to fund economics.

What they're saying: "It's not always right, but it's shockingly right and can save lots of calls to a $1,700 per hour fund formation attorney," says VC Lab CEO Adeo Ressi.

"In venture there always will be someone looking over what you're doing — that's the safety net — but you often can't make any decisions before consulting with those people first, which can be difficult, time consuming and expensive."

Ressi adds that Decile Base won't provide an answer it doesn't know (i.e., hallucinate), noting that it comes up empty around one in every 30 questions.

The bottom line: Venture capitalists are investing billions of dollars into generative AI, which already is beginning to revolutionize (and replace) types of white-collar work. It's not unreasonable to wonder how much longer until a lot of the investment decisions themselves can be automated.